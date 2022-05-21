Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
ISTR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $204.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
