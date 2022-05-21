Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

ISTR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $204.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

