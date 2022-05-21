Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 21st (AACG, AAME, ABEO, ACOR, ACRX, ACU, AEMD, AEY, AEZS, AGFS)

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 21st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.