InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

