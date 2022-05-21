IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.14. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.