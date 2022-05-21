IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

