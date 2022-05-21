IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.