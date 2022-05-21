Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ISR stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.