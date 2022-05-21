iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of iSun to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

