iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of iSun to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

ISUN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.40. iSun has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

