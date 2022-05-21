Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,849 shares of company stock valued at $736,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Itron stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
