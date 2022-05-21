Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,849 shares of company stock valued at $736,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Itron by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 68,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.