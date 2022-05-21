Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Janus International Group LLC is a manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. Janus International Group LLC, formerly known as Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc., is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE JBI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 694,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

