Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Plans Dividend of $1.19

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04.

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

