Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Plans Dividend of $1.19

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04.
Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile (Get Rating)
