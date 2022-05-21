Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.70 to $17.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $22.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

JAZZ opened at $148.53 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

