J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

