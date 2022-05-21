J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

