John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,587. The company has a market capitalization of $832.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

