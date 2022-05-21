John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,587. The company has a market capitalization of $832.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.