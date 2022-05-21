Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,293,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,814. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

