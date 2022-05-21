Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

