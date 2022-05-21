K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

TSE KNT opened at C$8.27 on Friday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.68.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

