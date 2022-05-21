Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $184.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.41. Kadant has a 1-year low of $164.81 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

