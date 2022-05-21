Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $184.04 on Friday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $164.81 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.15.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at $335,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

