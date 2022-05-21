Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter.
Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
