Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

