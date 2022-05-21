Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.