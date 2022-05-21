KBR, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

KBR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

