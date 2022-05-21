KBR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,046 shares in the last quarter.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.