Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $779.00.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kering from €803.00 ($836.46) to €805.00 ($838.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.7378 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.