Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,517.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRYAY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($167.65) to £137 ($168.89) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($119.79) to €120.00 ($125.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($140.63) to €128.00 ($133.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($132.29) to €122.00 ($127.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kerry Group has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $153.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

