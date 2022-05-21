Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

