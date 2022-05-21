KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.59.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

