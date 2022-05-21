Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.