Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

