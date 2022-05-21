Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Head to Head Review

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinetik and Antero Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 24.68 $99.22 million N/A N/A Antero Midstream $898.20 million 5.44 $331.62 million $0.69 14.81

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Antero Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -9.77% 2.31% Antero Midstream 36.77% 17.41% 7.20%

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Antero Midstream pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kinetik and Antero Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antero Midstream 2 2 1 0 1.80

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $79.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. Antero Midstream has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Antero Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than Kinetik.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Antero Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Kinetik on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

