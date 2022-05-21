Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €86.69 ($90.30).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGX shares. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($80.21) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($91.67) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($92.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($95.83) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €44.37 ($46.22) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($85.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.18.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

