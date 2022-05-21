Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,153 shares of company stock worth $3,142,000. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Knowles by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

