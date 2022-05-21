Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Critical Survey

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

This table compares Konica Minolta and Sandvik AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.21 -$232.70 million N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion 2.10 $1.69 billion $1.40 13.83

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta.

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Konica Minolta and Sandvik AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sandvik AB (publ) 1 2 6 0 2.56

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -2.82% -4.81% -2.02% Sandvik AB (publ) 15.11% 19.12% 9.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Konica Minolta on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems, as well as digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic diagnostic and drug discovery support services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging-IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling. It also provides manufacturing solutions, comprising traditional metal cutting under the Sandvik Coromant, Walter, Wolfram, Seco, and Dormer Pramet brands; and manufactures tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting. In addition, the company develops and manufactures advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys, and special alloys. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.