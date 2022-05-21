Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KTB. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.