Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.25. Kopin has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 89.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 193.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 187,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

