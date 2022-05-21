Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,302.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,095. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.29.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
