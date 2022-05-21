Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,302.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,414 shares of company stock worth $2,299,734. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.