KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.70.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,050 shares of company stock worth $46,561 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,795,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 29.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

