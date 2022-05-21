Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.34 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) will post sales of $50.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.38 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $40.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $234.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.70 million to $250.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $243.28 million, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $254.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.