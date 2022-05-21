Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will post sales of $50.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.38 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $40.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $234.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.70 million to $250.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $243.28 million, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $254.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

