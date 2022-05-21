Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

LSF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 40.46% and a negative net margin of 84.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

