Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

