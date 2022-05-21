Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
