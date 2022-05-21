Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
LAMR stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.