Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.