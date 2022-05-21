Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.17. 846,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

