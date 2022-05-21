Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

