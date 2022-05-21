Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.41. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
