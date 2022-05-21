Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.41. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

