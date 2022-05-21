LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($65.63) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €62.00 ($64.58) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $38.35 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $76.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.