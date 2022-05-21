LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

