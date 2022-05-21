LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LCI Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LCI Industries by 55.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.