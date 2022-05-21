Lear Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $16.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 135.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

